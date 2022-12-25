Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) PT Raised to C$4.00

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of Tenaz Energy stock opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.16 million and a P/E ratio of 2.62. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$3.38.
About Tenaz Energy
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.