Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $175.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Wedbush from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $121.02 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The company has a market capitalization of $388.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 116.9% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 227.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

