Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Tops $722.14 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00004658 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $722.14 million and $9.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00026518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002368 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007623 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,300,630 coins and its circulating supply is 920,868,174 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

