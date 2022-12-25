The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,445.33 ($54.00).

BKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($54.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,807 ($46.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,836 ($46.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,120 ($37.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,918 ($59.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,688.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,742.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

About The Berkeley Group

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.47), for a total value of £94,253.49 ($114,496.47).

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.