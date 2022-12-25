The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Compass Point reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

