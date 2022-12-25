The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $130.87

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.87 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.58). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.59), with a volume of 670,607 shares.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 134.97. The company has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 504.62.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Erna-Maria Trixl purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($36,880.47).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

