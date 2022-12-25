The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 349.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,159,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,495,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,095,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,220,000 after buying an additional 347,852 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SMG opened at $47.70 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 65,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,687.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,206,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,745,964.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.