TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $693.67.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $620.32 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $684.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.94. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after purchasing an additional 172,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

