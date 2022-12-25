Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Price Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $216.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

See Also

