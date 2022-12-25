Ultra Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $57.05 million and approximately $375,409.13 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,812.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.82 or 0.00599640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00260314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1887667 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $439,496.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

