UNB Corp. (UNPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from UNB’s previous dividend of $1.00.
UNB Price Performance
Shares of UNPA stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $86.38. UNB has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $84.00.
UNB Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UNB (UNPA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for UNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.