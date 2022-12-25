Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. Unilever has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $54.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

