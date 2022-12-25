Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $38.43 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00030866 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.24035558 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 587 active market(s) with $51,074,626.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

