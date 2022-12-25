UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $3.69 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00021929 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.52 billion and $2.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00393606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018101 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.65184101 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,663,728.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.