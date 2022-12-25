Urs Rohner Buys 798 Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK) Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Urs Rohner purchased 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.65) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($14,085.20).

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,452.80 ($17.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,409.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,492.46. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £59.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.22) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.99) to GBX 1,550 ($18.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.92) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.37) target price on GSK in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.19).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

