Utrust (UTK) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last Week

Utrust (UTK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

