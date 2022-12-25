Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $241.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.83. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $335.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 45.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

