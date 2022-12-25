Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,611,000. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

