Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VYM opened at $108.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.83.

