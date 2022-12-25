Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB opened at $183.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.