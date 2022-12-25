Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Increased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 7.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.34.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
