Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Planning Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.