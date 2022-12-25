Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

