Velas (VLX) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $843,659.04 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000985 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,392,642,414 coins and its circulating supply is 2,392,642,412 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.