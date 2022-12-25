Verge Market Capitalization Tops $45.48 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and $428,020.54 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,888.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00410618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00859640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00602987 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00257529 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,359,838 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

