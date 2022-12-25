Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $40.43 on Major Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and $23,897.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $40.43 or 0.00240489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veritaseum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

