Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($122.34) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of VOW3 opened at €115.66 ($123.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €137.97. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a one year high of €195.14 ($207.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

