Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €21.83 ($23.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.14. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a 12-month high of €51.30 ($54.57).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.