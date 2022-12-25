Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $33.14 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and $4.84 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022208 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000214 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.