Warburg Research Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

ETR:NDA opened at €79.70 ($84.79) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.25.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

