Warburg Research Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Aurubis Stock Performance
ETR:NDA opened at €79.70 ($84.79) on Wednesday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 12-month high of €116.85 ($124.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €67.25.
About Aurubis
Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.