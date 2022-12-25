WAX Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $111.14 million and $1.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,327,364,083 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,327,009,816.958051 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04805319 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,570,118.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

