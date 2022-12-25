WazirX Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. WazirX has a total market cap of $55.02 million and approximately $312,726.33 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

