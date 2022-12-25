Wealth CMT Has $4.31 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealth CMT trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

