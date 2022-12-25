Wealth CMT Sells 263 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wealth CMT decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth CMT’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

SCHO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 2,453,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

