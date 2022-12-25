Wells Fargo & Company Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $104.51. The firm has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

