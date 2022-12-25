West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$817,191.30 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAFGet Rating) insider Richard Hyde sold 692,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.79), for a total value of A$817,191.30 ($548,450.54).

Richard Hyde also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 19th, Richard Hyde purchased 588,235 shares of West African Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$252,941.05 ($169,759.09).

West African Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About West African Resources

(Get Rating)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for West African Resources (ASX:WAF)

