West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$817,191.30 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Rating) insider Richard Hyde sold 692,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.79), for a total value of A$817,191.30 ($548,450.54).

Richard Hyde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Richard Hyde purchased 588,235 shares of West African Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$252,941.05 ($169,759.09).

West African Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

