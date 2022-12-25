WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Acquires 10,000 Shares

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,463.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$98,674,408.75.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 65,100 shares of WildBrain stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$176,134.56.

On Friday, November 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 66,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,759.45.

On Monday, November 21st, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 22,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,105.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 26,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,912.50.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

On Monday, November 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 103,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$240,916.95.

WildBrain Trading Up 4.4 %

WILD stock traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$2.87. 96,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,208. WildBrain Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.84 and a twelve month high of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$496.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About WildBrain

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WILD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

