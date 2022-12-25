Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.22. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.96.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The company had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Wix.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

