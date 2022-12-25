Wrapped BNB Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 25th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $908.54 million and approximately $36.35 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $244.66 or 0.01447257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,713,472 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

