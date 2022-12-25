Wrapped Everscale Price Tops $0.0289 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $49.60 million and approximately $51,848.26 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,071,508,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,715,319,024 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,071,452,751 with 1,715,263,095 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.02901256 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,535.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network."

