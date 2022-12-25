Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $361,475.92

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.56 billion and $361,475.92 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05471375 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $348,524.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

