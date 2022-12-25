Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Tops $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.56 billion and $412,236.21 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.48 or 0.05150230 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.22 or 0.00495769 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,930.60 or 0.29374556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05471375 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $348,524.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

