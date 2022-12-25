Wrapped Velas (WVLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $52.56 Million

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $4,011.06 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Wrapped Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02314986 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $5,030.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

