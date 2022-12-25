X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2022

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFORGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 307,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

