X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.86.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,679,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 307,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

