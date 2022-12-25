Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xilio Therapeutics from $31.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Xilio Therapeutics to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Xilio Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. Xilio Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $16.34.

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

