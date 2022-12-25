YES WORLD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.26 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $892.31 or 0.05306540 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00496193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,943.64 or 0.29399674 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

