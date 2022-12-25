YES WORLD (YES) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.17 or 0.05069598 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.51 or 0.29594581 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

