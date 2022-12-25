YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Trading Up 0% This Week

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.25 million and $293,152.59 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.03 or 0.05137777 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00497105 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.94 or 0.29457601 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00009163 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $258,717.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

