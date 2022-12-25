Zcash (ZEC) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $40.02 or 0.00237807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $640.13 million and $34.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00076625 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054156 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About Zcash
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,995,912 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.