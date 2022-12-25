Zcash (ZEC) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $40.02 or 0.00237807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $640.13 million and $34.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003199 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,995,912 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

