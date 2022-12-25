Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

